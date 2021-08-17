Kyrgyzstanis win four medals at Junior World Grappling Championship

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won four medals at the World Grappling Championship for juniors and youth in Ufa (Russia). United World Wrestling website reports.

Nursultan Kushtarbek uulu won two first places (Gi and No Gi) in the weight category up to 63 kilograms.

Nursultan Arzymatov won a bronze medal in the No Gi category (without a kimono), as well as Zhyldyzbek Abylbekov in the Gi category (in a kimono). Both competed in the weight category up to 58 kilograms.

Freestyle wrestlers will compete for medals today.