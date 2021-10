Kyrgyzstani Abdurakhmankhadzhi Murtazaliev won a bronze medal at the World Grappling Championship, which is taking place in Belgrade (Serbia).

He defeated an athlete from Romania in Gi discipline (in kimono) in a fight for the third place in the weight category up to 84 kilograms — 7-4.

In the semifinals, Abdurakhmankhadzhi Murtazaliev lost to Umar Isupov from Russia.

Kyrgyzstani Elzira Kadyralieva lost to a Russian athlete in the fight for the third place and took the fifth place.