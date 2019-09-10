16:14
Team from Jalal-Abad wins 10 medals at Asian Grappling Championship

The Marasulov Brothers team from Jalal-Abad won 10 medals at the Asian Open Grappling Championship (AIGA version). Its participants informed 24.kg news agency.

The Asian Championship took place in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) with participation of representatives of all CIS countries. The Marasulov Brothers team consisted of 19 young and 11 adult wrestlers.

Umar Marasulov and Abdullo Valikhodzhaev became champions in their categories among children; Abdullo Nematzhanov and Umar Ismailov took the second places, and Umar Yakubov, Asadbek Zakirov and Abubakr Kurbanov — the third. Daler Marasulov won gold, Fakhriddin Urmanov — silver, Mirbek Kasymov — bronze medal among men.

«Adults will be training for the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will be held in November in the UAE,» the team added.
