Kyrgyzstani Torokhan Bagynbai uulu won a silver medal at the World Grappling Championship, which is taking place in Belgrade (Serbia).

He competed in Gi discipline in the weight category up to 77 kilograms.

Torokhan Bagynbai uulu lost to the athlete from Spain in the final.

Another Kyrgyzstani Abdurakhmankhadzhi Murtazaliev won a bronze medal at the World Grappling Championship.