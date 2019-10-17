13:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Riots in Koi-Tash: General Medetbekov tells about work of state commission

Members of the State Commission on Investigation of Events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 were not allowed into the territory of residence of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. As one of the commission members Arthur Medetbekov stated to 24.kg news agency, this will not influence conclusion of the commission.

In his opinion, the state commission works objectively and impartially. The opinions of all parties in the conflict have been taken into account.

«For completeness of the picture, after meeting with residents of Koi-Tash and Arashan villages and inspection of their houses, which were damaged on August 8 as a result of clashes with police officers, we went to Atambayev’s residence. However, the security and his supporters did not open the gates to us. I do not see a tragedy in this. We already have enough materials,» said Arthur Medetbekov.

He added that the villagers were very hostile towards the commission members. They constantly enter into a skirmish and accuse of bias.

«But we will do our best so that there are no complaints against our conclusion,» Arthur Medetbekov stressed.

Recall, work of this commission was extended until November 1.

After the arrest of Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created a state commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district of Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. It includes the Deputy Prime Minister Jenish Razakov, members of the Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts. They should submit their conclusion to the Parliament.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
State Commission on Koi-Tash extends work until November 1
Amantur Zhamgyrchiev remanded in custody until December 9
Members of State Commission to go to Koi-Tash
State Commission on Koi-Tash events to visit native village of Atambayev
Prosecutor General’s Office tells about indicted for events in Koi-Tash
State Commission on Koi-Tash events to hear Abdil Segizbaev and deputies
Prime Minister expands composition of State Commission on events in Koi-Tash
Almost 2,000 people demand resignation of SCNS head due to Koi-Tash events
State Commission’s sessions to investigate Koi-Tash events held without media
State Commission to examine events in Koi-Tash village
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
17 October, Thursday
10:27
Bishkek City Council deputies to hold regular session on October 23
10:19
Riots in Koi-Tash: General Medetbekov tells about work of state commission
10:08
Another section of Moskovskaya Street closed for repairs in Bishkek
09:56
Release of Batukaev. Sister of crime boss questioned in Russia
09:51
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to automate payroll accounting
16 October, Wednesday
17:30
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
17:01
Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow
16:05
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints