20:17
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Head of Russian Book Union: Most textbooks in Kyrgyzstan are counterfeit

President of the Russian Book Union Sergey Stepashin addressed the head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

In his letter, he notes that «the problem of school textbooks is very acute.» «In June — August 2019, as part of the monitoring of the educational literature market of the Kyrgyz Republic, representatives of copyright holders made a number of test purchases at book-selling organizations in Kyrgyzstan, which revealed serious problems in this area,» the letter says.

«Kyrgyz school students are forced to learn from low-quality fakes or books that have lost their scientific and methodological relevance,» notes Sergey Stepashin.

According to independent experts, the vast majority of textbooks under the copyright of Russian publishers in the markets of Kyrgyzstan, in particular, Dordoi and Kara-Suu, are counterfeit.

From the letter to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov

 Sergey Stepashin claims that cases have been detected when counterfeit textbooks were purchased at the expense of budget funds, which poses a threat not only to Kyrgyz students, but also to Russia and other EAEU countries.

The head of the Russian Book Union asks the president of Kyrgyzstan to give instructions to continue the necessary interagency measures to curb the illicit trafficking of educational literature for schools.
link:
views: 48
Print
Related
New regulation on publication of textbooks to improve their quality
Two companies ready to supply adapted Russian math textbooks
School textbooks with errors: World Bank comments on situation
Kyrgyz authors to adapt Russian math textbooks for Kyrgyz students
WB project to blame for errors in school textbooks, human rights defender says
Russian textbooks in mathematics to be adapted for primary school students
Textbooks with mistakes. Ministry of Education to revise approbation system
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan prints school textbooks
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan tells about school textbooks rent
Education Ministry to spend over 33.5 million soms on new textbooks
Popular
Man dies in fire in Bishkek Man dies in fire in Bishkek
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
15 October, Tuesday
15:51
Preliminary hearings to take place without Almazbek Atambayev
15:37
1.2 billion soms planned to be allocated for 2020 elections in Kyrgyzstan
14:15
Head of Russian Book Union: Most textbooks in Kyrgyzstan are counterfeit
13:43
Keremet Bank presents new logotype
13:28
Russia donates mobile diagnostic and treatment clinic to Kyrgyzstan