Exhibition of Talgat Mirrakhimov opens in Bishkek

An exhibition of an Honored Worker of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic Talgat Mirrakhimov takes place in the Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev in Bishkek.

The artist presented his works covering his career over 50 years. The exhibition consists of paintings dedicated to nature, people of the Kyrgyz land and East Turkestan. These are landscape paintings, plot compositions on the theme of everyday life of the fellow countrymen of the artist — Uighurs-farmers.

Talgat Mirrakhimov was born in Ghulja city, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the PRC. His father is a famous jeweler Agzam Mirrakhimov. In 1955, the family moved to the Kyrgyz SSR. Here he graduated from the Frunze Art College named after Semyon Chuikov.

Talgat Mirrakhimov is a bright creative personality, a successor of the tradition of realism in Kyrgyz art.

 The artist opened his personal exhibitions in Moscow, in the halls of the New Tretyakov Gallery, in Bishkek and in the countries of Central Asia. Paintings by Talgat Mirrakhimov adorn the interiors of private collections in Spain, France, America, Russia, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The exhibition will be open until October 27.
