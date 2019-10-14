15:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Baku

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for Baku (Azerbaijan) to attend the 7th meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Its participants will discuss development of comprehensive cooperation between the Turkic speaking countries, including cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic ones.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov plans a number of bilateral meetings.

Delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov, Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva and the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov.
link:
views: 59
Print
Related
Poems of young Kyrgyz poets translated into Azerbaijani
Azerbaijan to build school and park in Bishkek
Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people
Ilham Aliyev invites Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Azerbaijan
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan
National football team of Kyrgyzstan lost friendly match to Azerbaijan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Ilham Aliyev talk on the phone
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan dismissed from post
Speaker of Parliament invites Azerbaijan to observe presidential elections 2017
Azerbaijan doesn’t understand position of Kyrgyzstan on results of ECO summit
Popular
Man dies in fire in Bishkek Man dies in fire in Bishkek
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
14 October, Monday
14:57
Almazbek Atambayev still refuses to participate in court hearings
14:45
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Baku
14:33
Main business even: Bishkek to host meeting in format of master classes
14:06
City Court remands former bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev in custody
13:49
Crime boss nicknamed Kazak suspected of raping schoolgirl in Osh