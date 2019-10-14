President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Baku

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for Baku (Azerbaijan) to attend the 7th meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Its participants will discuss development of comprehensive cooperation between the Turkic speaking countries, including cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic ones.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov plans a number of bilateral meetings.

Delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov, Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva and the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov.