City Court remands former bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev in custody

Bodyguard of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Kanat Sagymbaev, was remanded in the pretrial detention center 1 by decision of the Bishkek City Court until December 9. His lawyer Bakytbek Avtandil uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the court did not take into account any of the arguments of the defense, in particular, that Sagymbaev has four minor children and a sick spouse and that he regularly came to the investigative bodies before he was placed in the cell.

The lawyer also asked to transfer his client to a military detention facility in accordance with the provision on detention of servicemen, but the court did not grant his request.

Kanat Sagymbayev is accused of mass riots, abuse of official position, murder by a group of persons and obstruction of actions of investigator or other official.
