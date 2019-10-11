Scandal with reanimobiles. Health Ministry has to appeal to court

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan will have to appeal to the court regarding delivery of reanimobiles. The head of the Ministry of Health Cosmosbek Cholponbaev announced at a meeting of SDPK faction today.

«The contract for their acquisition was initially incorrectly drawn up. The company was paid 80 percent of the cost during shipping. But later the commission found out that the reanimobiles did not meet the specifications,» he said.

The minister added that the supplier did not keep in contact, avoiding meetings.

«We will be forced to go to court. The Anti-Corruption Service, the prosecutor’s office collected all the materials,» said Cosmosbek Cholponbaev.

Recall, Germany has allocated a grant of €1.18 million to Kyrgyzstan for the purchase of 15 ambulances and equipment for them. The supply contract was signed in March 2017. The vehicles were supposed to be delivered by June 22, and put into operation — by July 22. They were cleared only in December, but not a single ambulance was put into operation for a year and a half.

The created commission revealed a number of discrepancies in the technical parameters during inspection of the vehicles. International experts concluded that 8 out of 15 cars can be accepted after elimination of deficiencies. But later it was decided that not a single vehicle could be taken into operation.