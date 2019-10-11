19:58
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the framework of participation in a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Ashgabat. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on successful completion of the CIS presidency.

The heads of state outlined joint plans for the near future to intensify bilateral cooperation and expand trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries.
