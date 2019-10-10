Several streets to be closed for traffic in Bishkek today

Several streets will be closed for traffic today from 18.00 in connection with a football match at Dolon Omurzakov stadium in Bishkek. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Traffic movement will be temporarily limited:

on Togolok Moldo Street from Chui Avenue to Mikhail Frunze Street;

on Mikhail Frunze Street from Isanov Street to Orozbekov Street.

The qualifying match for the World Cup 2022 and the Asian Cup 2023 will take place on October 10 at Dolon Omurzakov stadium in Bishkek. The match will begin at 20.30.