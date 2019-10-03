Head of State Forestry Agency remanded in custody until November 30

Director of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan Abdykalyk Rustamov was remanded in custody until November 30. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision to extend the preventive measure was made today. In addition, the court left the assistant of the former official Arslan Ibraev under house arrest.

Recall, Abdykalyk Rustamov and his assistant Arslan Ibraev were caught red-handed when receiving a bribe of $ 2,000 on July 30.