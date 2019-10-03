18:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Head of State Forestry Agency remanded in custody until November 30

Director of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan Abdykalyk Rustamov was remanded in custody until November 30. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision to extend the preventive measure was made today. In addition, the court left the assistant of the former official Arslan Ibraev under house arrest.

Recall, Abdykalyk Rustamov and his assistant Arslan Ibraev were caught red-handed when receiving a bribe of $ 2,000 on July 30.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
Abdykalyk Rustamov and his assistant arrested until end of investigation
Head of State Forestry Agency placed in pretrial detention center for 2 months
SCNS sends out video of arrest of head of State Environment Protection Agency
Head of State Agency for Environment Protection extorted bribe
SCNS detains Head of Environment Protection and Forestry Agency
Popular
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Emergency alarm sirens to be turned on in Bishkek tomorrow Emergency alarm sirens to be turned on in Bishkek tomorrow
Prime Minister calls 1st phase of Safe City project successful Prime Minister calls 1st phase of Safe City project successful
Kyrgyzstan enters top 20 reformers in Doing Business 2020 Kyrgyzstan enters top 20 reformers in Doing Business 2020