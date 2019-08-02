Abdykalyk Rustamov and his assistant arrested until end of investigation

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure to the director of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry Abdykalyk Rustamov and his assistant Arslan Ibraev. The court detained officials for two months.

According to the State Committee for National Security, on July 30, 2019, the director of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry Abdykalyk Rustamov and his assistant Arslan Ibraev were caught red-handed when receiving a bribe of $ 2,000 during the investigative and operational actions.

It was found out that they demanded a bribe from a foreign citizen for a positive solution of the issue on providing a land area of ​​5 hectares from the land fund of the Issyk-Kul Forestry in Ananyevo village.

During a personal search of the detainees, previously received as a bribe $ 2,000 were found.

It is worth noting that Arslan Ibraev concurrently served as a driver of his boss. Abdykalyk Rustamov sent exactly him — the driver — to Switzerland to a scientific conference.

Materials of the pre-trial proceedings were registered under Article 325 «Receiving a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.