Head of State Agency for Environment Protection extorted bribe

Abdykalyk Rustamov, head of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry, was detained by employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. The state committee confirmed the information and provided details.

According to the SCNS, on July 30, 2019, the director of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry Abdykalyk Rustamov and his assistant A.I were caught red-handed during the investigative and operational actions.

They demanded a bribe from a foreign citizen for a positive solution of the issue on providing a land area of ​​5 hectares from the land fund of Issyk-Kul Forestry in Ananyevo village.

Previously received as a bribe $ 1,000 were found during personal search of the detainees.

Materials of pre-trial proceedings were registered under article 325 “Receiving a bribe” of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainees were placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS.