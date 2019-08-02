10:42
Head of State Forestry Agency placed in pretrial detention center for 2 months

Director of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry Abdykalyk Rustamov will be placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for two months. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek made such a decision.

His assistant will be placed in the pretrial detention center of SCNS together with.

It is known that such a preventive measure was chosen for Abdykalyk Rustamov until October 1, 2019.

Recall, the Director of the State Environment Protection and Forestry Agency Abdykalyk Rustamov and his assistant were detained on July 30, 2019 when receiving a bribe in the amount of $ 2,000.
