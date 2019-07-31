SCNS detains Head of Environment Protection and Forestry Agency

The head of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry Abdykalyk Rustamov was detained by employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

There is no information about a criminal case against him and charges that have been brought against him. The press service of the State Committee for National Security has not yet commented on the detention.

According to some reports, the detention took place on the morning of July 31 at the house of the head of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry.