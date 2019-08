The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan sent out a video of the detention of the head of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry Abdykalyk Rustamov.

According to the State Committee for National Security, the director of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry Abdykalyk Rustamov and his assistant A.I. were caught red-handed when receiving a $ 2,000 bribe on July 30, 2019 during investigative and operational measures.