Intensive check of taxi drivers from Kyrgyzstan starts in Moscow

Kyrgyz migrants in Moscow complain of intensive checks and deportations over the past two days. They posted it on social networking sites.

According to migrants, taxi drivers from Kyrgyzstan are mainly checked. «My husband works as a taxi driver. According to him, all the Kyrgyz are checked. If they have more than two fines for traffic violations, even if they are paid, they are sent for deportation. Raids also take place in taxi services,» Myrzayim Borbieva told to 24.kg news agency.

Representatives of diaspora confirmed the information. According to them, documents of migrants are checked on the streets of Moscow.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia said they did not have official information about the raids yet, they were waiting for a response from law enforcement agencies of Moscow.
