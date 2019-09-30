Protesters against amendments to Trade Union Law ask for meeting with President

A rally was held in Bishkek against amendments to the Law on Trade Unions.

The Chairman of the Mining and Metallurgical Union of Kyrgyzstan Eldar Tadzhibaev told 24.kg news agency that the protesters asked for a meeting with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Protesters want to make their proposals to the proposed amendments to the law.

«The amendments proposed by the deputies contradict the Constitution and international standards. They infringe on our rights to association. Parliament members propose the Government to set specific fees for union members. In addition, deputies removed the economic part from the law, leaving only the social one. We are against this and want to make our changes to the law,» said Eldar Tadzhibaev.