Over 400 people participate in blood donation campaign

More than 400 people donated blood during the campaign dedicated to the National Blood Donor Day in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Republican Center for Health Promotion of the Ministry of Health reported.

The campaign took place on September 23-27, within the framework of which about 225 liters of blood have been donated. Honorary donors were handed certificates.

According to doctors, blood from one donor helps three people.

Related news Kyrgyzstan hosts mass blood donation campaign

«On ordinary days, about 50-70 people donate blood per day, mostly relatives of patients,» the center said.

Similar events are held twice a year throughout the republic — on the National Blood Donor Day and the World Blood Donor Day.

The Republican Center for Health Promotion stresses that this is one of the strategically important areas in medicine that is necessary for proper treatment of women whose pregnancy or childbirth is complicated by bleeding; children with severe anemia; patients with diseases of the blood and bone marrow; victims of injuries, emergencies, natural disasters and traffic accidents, as well as patients who undergo complex surgical interventions.