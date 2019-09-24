Kyrgyzstan hosts mass blood donation campaign

Blood donation has experienced a significant decline in Kyrgyzstan over the past 25 years. If in 1985 there were 178,232 donors in the republic, then in 2018 — 39,864, press center of the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reminded that the National Blood Donor Day is marked on the last Sunday of September.

«A campaign Safe Blood for All, timed to this day, is held in the anatomy building of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (3, Suerkulov Street) on September 23 −29. Beginning of registration for blood donation is daily at 9.00,» the Ministry of Health noted.

The campaign was organized by the Republican Blood Center and the National Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan.