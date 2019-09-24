11:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan hosts mass blood donation campaign

Blood donation has experienced a significant decline in Kyrgyzstan over the past 25 years. If in 1985 there were 178,232 donors in the republic, then in 2018 — 39,864, press center of the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reminded that the National Blood Donor Day is marked on the last Sunday of September.

«A campaign Safe Blood for All, timed to this day, is held in the anatomy building of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (3, Suerkulov Street) on September 23 −29. Beginning of registration for blood donation is daily at 9.00,» the Ministry of Health noted.

The campaign was organized by the Republican Blood Center and the National Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 99
Print
Related
500 Kyrgyzstanis donated blood on World Blood Donor Day
Bishkek to host large-scale campaign to collect donated blood
Bishkek hosts blood donation campaign to support children with cancer
SRS promises to solve problem of donors with new passports in few days
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border