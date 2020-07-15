18:37
Number of blood donors decreases in Kyrgyzstan

Number of blood donors has decreased in Kyrgyzstan since the start of the pandemic, but the need for its components remains. The Deputy Director of the Republican Blood Center Aiganysh Satybaldieva told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, about 150 people donated blood daily. «These are about 50 people today. This is not enough. About 150-200 patients need blood components daily. There is a great need for freshly frozen plasma for patients with severe forms of pneumonia,» Aiganysh Satybaldieva said.

She added that the center complies with all sanitary and epidemiological requirements to prevent coronavirus infection.

«A brief survey of donors and visitors is carried out for the presence of symptoms of coronavirus infection before registration at the sorting center. Not more than five people are allowed into the building at a time. Wet cleaning, airing and other events are carried out in the premises every three hours. Blood sampling is made using disposable instruments,» the deputy director said.

Donors are received from 8.00 to 14.00 on working days (including Saturday) at the address: 6, Aitmatov Avenue, Bishkek. Telephone of the record department: 0312541918.
