Center-2019: Putin stresses importance of participation of the Kyrgyz military

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin watched the active phase of Center-2019 strategic command and staff exercises in Orenburg Oblast of Russia. The heads of state held a bilateral meeting.

During the conversation, Vladimir Putin noted the importance of participation of the Kyrgyz military in the exercises. The President of Russia stressed that Center-2019 was a necessary stage in preparation of the armed forces for any unforeseen situations, including during the fight against terrorism. In addition, Vladimir Putin announced the successful cooperation of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic in the trade and economic sphere.

«We continue cooperation in all areas. Of course, we always mainly focus on our economic cooperation. And it is developing successfully: it grew last year by 17 percent, the growth continues this year. There are 128,000 military, 600 aircraft. This is indeed a very important stage in the preparation of our armed forces for any unforeseen situations, including those related to the fight against terrorism. It is especially important for us as CSTO countries, we continue to work within the framework of this organization. But even during large-scale exercises of this kind, our units are honing their skills,» said Vladimir Putin.

But military-technical, military cooperation is also taking its course. The fact that your units take part in this largest military event for all of us is very important. Vladimir Putin

Sooronbai Jeenbekov, in his turn, noted that our military departments were actively cooperating in bilateral formats. «And we have always been cherishing and valuing our relations. We are always striving to implement the agreements that we have with Russia, and we are always working on it,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov added.

I have always said and will again say that Kyrgyzstan is the most reliable friend, ally, partner for Russia. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

About 130,000 servicemen from eight countries — Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — participate in Center-2019 exercises. In addition to personnel, more than 20,000 units of military equipment and weapons and about 600 aircraft are involved, and some episodes will take place «according to separate plans» at the training grounds of partner countries. The exercises will end on September 21.