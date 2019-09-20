14:25
Boronov: We will not raise electricity tariffs until we carry out reforms

«We will not raise tariffs until we carry out reforms in the energy sector,» said the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov at a meeting of the SDPK parliamentary faction today.

According to him, the Government should approve a medium-term tariff policy. So far, tariffs will remain at the level of 2019.

«We considered two options for tariff policy. There was a proposal to raise the price annually taking inflation into account. Then, every year, growth would be 4-5 tyiyns. The second option is to retain the existing tariff. We are still discussing which option to choose. There is no final decision,» concluded Kubatbek Boronov.
