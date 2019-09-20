11:18
EEU creates uniform rules for levying VAT on electronic services

The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is developing uniform rules for levying value added tax (VAT) on electronic services. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

A meeting of the advisory committee on tax policy and administration at the EEC was held in Yerevan (Armenia). The parties agreed on an amendment to the treaty on EEU, which concerns payment of indirect taxes not only on goods, but also on services. In addition, determination of location of provision of services in electronic form, as well as a list of such services, were approved.

Members of the advisory committee also considered areas and prospects for improving VAT administration in the EEU. The EEC submitted a draft regulation on notification of the export of goods to EEU countries, developed to protect bona fide taxpayers. The issues of introduction of electronic accompanying documents and their mutual recognition in the countries of the union were considered.
