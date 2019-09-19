National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses two positions in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan has lost two positions in FIFA ranking. The ranking was updated today, on September 19.

The list includes 211 national teams. The top three are Belgium (1,752 points), France (1,725) and Brazil (1,719).

Kyrgyzstan (1,237) takes the 97th place.

The previous ranking was released on July 25. The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic took the 95th place in it.

Opponents of Kyrgyzstan in the qualifying group occupy the following places in the ranking: Japan (1,490 points) — 31st place, Tajikistan (1,174) — the 115th place, Myanmar (1,064) — the 145th place, Mongolia (923) — the 183rd place.

The next ranking will be released on October 24.