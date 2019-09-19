Center-2019 military exercises involve nearly 130,000 people

Opening of Center-2019 strategic command and staff exercises took place at Edelweiss training ground in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the General Staff reported.

The exercises will last until September 21. Military contingents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, India and China will take part in them.

«Almost 130,000 people, more than 20,000 units of military equipment and weapons, and about 600 aircraft are involved in the exercises. The main actions will unfold on the military training grounds of Russia. Joint practical actions of the troops will take place at Dongus training ground in Orenburg Oblast. A number of tactical episodes will be worked out in the territories of the participating countries, including Edelweiss training center of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the exercises, the military will work out the issues of using coalition forces of partner states in the fight against international terrorism and ensuring military security in the Central Asian strategic direction,» the General Staff informed.



