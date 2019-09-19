09:25
Omurbek Tekebayev starts new life, goes in for sports

Leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev started a new life. He goes in for sports. His lawyer Isken Afidzhanov posted on Facebook.

«Omurbek Tekebayev is trained by the USSR champion in combat sambo, and the best coach of North America in this sport Almaz Dosmatov,» said Isken Afidzhanov.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. They were placed under house arrest on August 29.
