Border conflict: Tajikistan completely stops construction work

Tajikistan completely stopped construction work on a disputed section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district of Batken region. Deputy of the Parliament Taabyldy Tillaev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency. He is in Batken.

According to him, the situation remains difficult. People are outraged and demand from the authorities to resolve the border issue. «We meet with residents. They do not understand why this happened. But they do not hold rallies, there are no crowds at the border outposts,» told Taabyldy Tillaev.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda the day before. In addition, negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held on resolving the conflict in border area.
