Border conflict: School in Maksat village comes under fire

A school in Maksat village came under fire during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. Local residents informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the windows of the school were broken, the walls were damaged. «It is good that there were no children in the educational institution at that time. It is evident that they shot more than once,» the villagers said.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.