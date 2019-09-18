10:17
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: School in Maksat village comes under fire

A school in Maksat village came under fire during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. Local residents informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the windows of the school were broken, the walls were damaged. «It is good that there were no children in the educational institution at that time. It is evident that they shot more than once,» the villagers said.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.
link:
views: 120
Print
Related
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet at Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint
Border conflict: Tajikistan continues construction in disputed area
Border conflict: SCNS asks to refrain from provocations
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Maksat village
Border conflict: Wounded transported to Bishkek
Border conflict:752 residents of Maksat village leave their houses
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protect to Tajik Ambassador
Passage of citizens temporarily suspended on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border conflict. Rallies, campaigns temporarily banned in Bishkek
Border conflict: Second round of negotiations begins
Popular
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots