Border conflict: Six servicemen wounded, one has blast injury

Six servicemen were injured during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

A 41-year-old warrant officer Ravshanbek Muminov was killed in a shootout.

«One of the border guards has blast injury. Serviceman U.T. was wounded in the leg, T.U. — in arm, J.S. — in the chest and leg, he is in serious condition. K.K. has a head wound, he was hospitalized in Isfana in serious condition,» the sources said.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region.