12:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Six servicemen wounded, one has blast injury

Six servicemen were injured during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

A 41-year-old warrant officer Ravshanbek Muminov was killed in a shootout.

«One of the border guards has blast injury. Serviceman U.T. was wounded in the leg, T.U. — in arm, J.S. — in the chest and leg, he is in serious condition. K.K. has a head wound, he was hospitalized in Isfana in serious condition,» the sources said.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region.
link:
views: 101
Print
Related
Border conflict: Situation relatively stable
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Batken region
Border conflict: Deputies leave for Batken region
Border conflict: Heads of Border Services talk on the phone
Border conflict: Tajikistan reports about 12 hospitalized
Border conflict: Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold talks
Prime Minister instructs to step up measures on protection of state border
Serviceman killed during conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Shootout on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, wounded reported
Border conflict: Tajikistan develops disputed land in violation of agreements
Popular
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots