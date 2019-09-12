Documents seized from office of SDPK party

Investigators of the Military Prosecutor’s Office came to the office of SDPK political party and seized party documents. Deputy Chairwoman of the political organization Kunduz Zholdubaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, representatives of the Military Prosecutor’s Office have not shown any warrant. «They just came, tore the seal from the doors and began to pull out folders with papers. This is simply a flagrant violation of the rules of the Criminal Procedure Code. We will go to the Military Prosecutor’s office tomorrow,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

The day before, the Social Democrats held a rally near the building of the Military Prosecutor’s Office. They demanded access to their workplaces in the SDPK office. The party stresses that, by order of the investigator, they were not allowed into the building of Media Forum. Kunduz Zholdubaeva recalled that party members were the same tenants (lease agreement has been concluded), like other tenants of the premises of Media Forum OJSC.