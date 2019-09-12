Retrial of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov’s case starts in Bishkek

Retrial of the criminal case against the leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev and the ex-head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov started in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The trial is chaired by a Judge Ainura Satarova.

During the trial, the court established the identities of the defendants Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov. They told the court about their marital status, education, places of work and residence. Both received copies of the indictment. The defendants were informed about their rights and obligations.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption. They were placed under house arrest on August 29.