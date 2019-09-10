19:18
President speaks for improvement of laws on selection of judges

The President of Kyrgyzstan drew attention to the need to improve the legislative framework governing the process of selection of judges in order to address certain gaps. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Chairperson of the Council for Selection of Judges Elmira Baryktabasova. The President stressed importance of improving the quality of selection of judges. He noted that the human factor was at the head of the judicial reform, and called to take into account not only professional, but also personal qualities of candidates when considering candidates for vacant posts.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov added that stringent requirements were also put forward for the composition of the Council for Selection of Judges, it is necessary to ensure full transparency of its work, to eliminate corruption risks,» the statement said.

From December 2017 to September 2019, at least 63 out of 171 candidates for the post of judges submitted to the president have been rejected.
