Zhusupbek Sharipov to hold post of Ambassador to Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Ukraine Zhusupbek Sharipov will hold the position of the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Bulgaria and Romania concurrently. His candidacy was approved by the Committee of the Parliament on International Affairs, Defense and Security.

Zhusupbek Sharipov is the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Ukraine and Moldova.

He previously represented Kyrgyzstan in Kuwait, Morocco, Jordan and Bahrain.

The committee also supported the candidacy of Chyngyz Ishenbekov for the post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Qatar.
