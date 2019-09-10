International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 64 million

The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan increased by $ 64.45 million. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

At the end of August, the reserves totaled $ 2,335.79 billion. Since the beginning of the year, they have grown by $ 180.33 million, and compared with August 2018 — by $ 207.95 million.

The website of the National Bank has data on the level of gross international reserves since May 2008. According to the results of August 2019, the indicator was the highest in the last 11 years. The volume of reserves is breaking records for the second month in a row.

The National Bank uses reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2018, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has intervened 11 times, having bought $ 20,550 million and sold $154,550. Net sale of dollars in 2018 amounted to $ 134 million. In the first half of 2019, the National Bank has sold $ 68.6 million in the foreign exchange market.