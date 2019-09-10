13:16
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 64 million

The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan increased by $ 64.45 million. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

At the end of August, the reserves totaled $ 2,335.79 billion. Since the beginning of the year, they have grown by $ 180.33 million, and compared with August 2018 — by $ 207.95 million.

The website of the National Bank has data on the level of gross international reserves since May 2008. According to the results of August 2019, the indicator was the highest in the last 11 years. The volume of reserves is breaking records for the second month in a row.

The National Bank uses reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2018, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has intervened 11 times, having bought $ 20,550 million and sold $154,550. Net sale of dollars in 2018 amounted to $ 134 million. In the first half of 2019, the National Bank has sold $ 68.6 million in the foreign exchange market.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach 10-year high
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves hit five-year high
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves declining for the 2nd month in a row
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 17.06 million for month
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 16.6 million in March
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves increase by $ 10 million in February
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves grow by almost $ 15 million in January
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reduce in 2018
National Bank purchases gold for 10 billion soms since beginning of 2018
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves decreasing again
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president
Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force
Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city
About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day