Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion

Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves exceeded $6.6 billion. These figures, as of the end of July 2025, are contained in the materials of the National Bank.

It is noted that the gross international reserves of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic increased by $109 million compared to June ($6,508.42 billion).

The liquid portion of the reserves in the second month of summer amounted to $6,545.14 billion. A month earlier, it was $6,435.95 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, gross international reserves have increased by $1,529.42 billion.

Gross international reserves are the sum of a country’s foreign exchange reserves and gold reserves. They are the Kyrgyz Republic’s official reserves, which are held by the National Bank. They may also be held in other sovereign funds or in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve fund.

These reserves enable the central bank to effectively maintain the stability of the national currency exchange rate through currency interventions; finance the balance of payments deficit, ensuring the fulfillment of international financial obligations; and reduce the economy’s vulnerability to external shocks by providing resources to adapt to global economic challenges.