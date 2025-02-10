13:10
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Over 38 tons of gold in Kyrgyzstan's international reserves - National Bank

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has presented updated data on the country’s gold and foreign exchange reserves. As of December 31, 2024, the total volume of international reserves amounted to $5,014 billion.

Gold remains the key asset in the structure of the reserves — its share is 63.8 percent (including gold deposits and gold in swap operations). The central bank estimates their total value at $3,198 billion.

Their physical volume is 1.23 million troy ounces.

According to the World Gold Council data as of December 2024, the gold reserves of the Central Asian countries are as follows:

  • Uzbekistan — 382.57 tons.
  • Kazakhstan — 284.05 tons.
  • Kyrgyzstan — 38.13 tons.
link: https://24.kg/english/319423/
views: 132
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan exposes another fraudulent scheme
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to change online lending rules
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9 percent
Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion
National Bank to transfer 100 percent of its profits to republican budget
National Bank to spend about $5 million on launch of digital som
National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurrencies in forex reserves
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts another intervention
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan comments on U.S. sanctions against Keremet Bank
National Bank conducts first intervention in currency market in 2025
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
10 February, Monday
12:44
11th microdistrict of Bishkek left without heating 11th microdistrict of Bishkek left without heating
12:27
Over 38 tons of gold in Kyrgyzstan's international reserves - National Bank
12:17
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team to play against Hong Kong in ¼ finals
12:06
About 25,000 video cameras installed in Kyrgyzstan
11:54
Kyrgyzstan to launch project on air quality improvement within AQIP