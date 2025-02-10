Over 38 tons of gold in Kyrgyzstan's international reserves - National Bank

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has presented updated data on the country’s gold and foreign exchange reserves. As of December 31, 2024, the total volume of international reserves amounted to $5,014 billion.

Gold remains the key asset in the structure of the reserves — its share is 63.8 percent (including gold deposits and gold in swap operations). The central bank estimates their total value at $3,198 billion.

Their physical volume is 1.23 million troy ounces.

According to the World Gold Council data as of December 2024, the gold reserves of the Central Asian countries are as follows: