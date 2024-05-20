11:04
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $3.6 billion

Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves reached $3,657.1 billion at the end of April. The website of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reports.

This is the highest level of the reserves in the entire history of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Prior to this, the highest level of reserves was in March ($3,491.16 billion) and February 2024 ($3,323.82 billion), September 2021 ($3,241.14 billion) and December 2023 ($3,236.48 billion).

In April of this year, compared to March, gross international reserves increased by $165.94 million, since the beginning of the year — by $420.62 million. Compared to March 2023, they increased by $1,318.91 billion, or 56.4 percent.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2023, it conducted 14 interventions and sold $655.72 million. In 2024, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted only eight interventions: two to sell dollars for $31,850 million and six to purchase $113,350 million.
