Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves exceed $7 billion

Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves have reached $7,021.21 billion. The press service of the National Bank reported.

Since the beginning of 2025, the reserves have increased by $1,933.1 billion, or 38 percent. In 2024, gross international reserves rose from $3,236.5 billion to $5,088.1 billion.

According to the bank, the current volume of reserves covers around 5.7 months of future imports of goods and services, which meets recommended international adequacy standards.

The growth this year was driven by operations on domestic and external markets, as well as favorable conditions in the global precious metals market.

The National Bank follows a conservative reserve management strategy focused on safety and liquidity of reserve assets.

The reserves are used to maintain the purchasing power of the national currency, price stability, and overall financial stability, while also ensuring the timely servicing of Kyrgyzstan’s international obligations.