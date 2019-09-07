Vice Prime Minister to visit school made of containers in Kenesh

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova will visit a school made of shipping containers in Kenesh village. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

She is reportedly on a working trip in Naryn region.

Altynai Omurbekova will visit the school in Kenesh village and get acquainted with the education process. The government noted that construction of a new school will begin in the village in the near future.

The press service added that the deputy prime minister will take part in the opening ceremony of a new school in Kochkor district.

In addition, Altynai Omurbekova and the Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov will meet with participants of a rally in Ak-Tala district, who demand to asphalt the road and repair three bridges on the section from Bayetovo village to Kosh-Dobo village.

On September 2, 2019, the head of Naryn district Semetei Cherikbayev held an opening ceremony of the temporary school. According to the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, the educational institution in Kenesh is in disrepair. There are 160 school students in the village.

The Minister of Education Gulmira Kudaiberdieva and the governor of Naryn region Amanbai Kaiypov resigned after a scandal broke out.