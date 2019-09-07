16:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Vice Prime Minister to visit school made of containers in Kenesh

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova will visit a school made of shipping containers in Kenesh village. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

She is reportedly on a working trip in Naryn region.

Related news
Children taught in shipping containers in one of villages in Naryn region
Altynai Omurbekova will visit the school in Kenesh village and get acquainted with the education process. The government noted that construction of a new school will begin in the village in the near future.

The press service added that the deputy prime minister will take part in the opening ceremony of a new school in Kochkor district.

In addition, Altynai Omurbekova and the Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov will meet with participants of a rally in Ak-Tala district, who demand to asphalt the road and repair three bridges on the section from Bayetovo village to Kosh-Dobo village.

On September 2, 2019, the head of Naryn district Semetei Cherikbayev held an opening ceremony of the temporary school. According to the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, the educational institution in Kenesh is in disrepair. There are 160 school students in the village.

The Minister of Education Gulmira Kudaiberdieva and the governor of Naryn region Amanbai Kaiypov resigned after a scandal broke out.
link:
views: 49
Print
Related
New school to appear in Muras-Ordo housing estate in Bishkek
Parliament deputy offers to restore first aid rooms at schools
Prime Minister participates in opening of new school
At least 27 new schools opened in Kyrgyzstan on Knowledge Day
Annual Take My Child to School campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan
Schools of Kyrgyzstan to host Knowledge Day on September 1
Schools in Kyrgyzstan may switch to 7-point grading scale
Some teachers in Kyrgyzstan may lose their jobs in autumn 2018
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov to visit Bishkek school by May 9
Poisoning of schoolchildren in Osh. All victims released home
Popular
Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually
Drunk Nissan driver crashes into bus in Chui region, injured reported Drunk Nissan driver crashes into bus in Chui region, injured reported
Saudi Fund for Development to finance construction of 27 schools in Kyrgyzstan Saudi Fund for Development to finance construction of 27 schools in Kyrgyzstan
Detention of suspect of beating citizen of Nigeria extended Detention of suspect of beating citizen of Nigeria extended