Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan, who rescued passengers of bus in Perm, awarded

Bekzat Maksatbek uulu, a taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan, who rescued passengers of a bus in Perm in Russia, was awarded. Portal 59.ru reported.

Public Council at the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for Perm Krai handed the taxi driver a letter of gratitude and a book.

The traffic accident occurred in Perm on August 17. Passenger bus crashed into the wall of a building. There were 59 people in the bus. A woman died in the traffic accident, 34 passengers were taken to hospitals.

One of the first, who stopped near the scene of the accident and began to help passengers leave the bus, was the 20-year-old taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan Bekzat Maksatbek uulu. He lives with his parents and younger brother in Perm. He has been working as a taxi driver for two months.