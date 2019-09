Daughter of the President of Azerbaijan inscribed a poem to Issyk-Kul lake. Leyla Aliyeva posted it on Instagram.

«Oh, Issyk-Kul, peace, dream without edge! Soul sings here in spite of thoughts! There is a particle of Paradise in every glance! My love swims after the wave!» the daughter of the President of Azerbaijan writes.

The post on the social network scored almost 12,000 views for a day. Many Kyrgyzstanis write feedbacks to Leyla Aliyeva, admiring the beauty of the lake.