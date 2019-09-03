11:53
About 1,443 billion soms transferred to account from fight against corruption

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan made another money transfer in the amount of 31 million soms to the Single Deposit Account of the Ministry of Finance.

The total amount reimbursed to the state based on the results of SCNS activity in the framework of fight against corruption since the moment of opening the deposit account amounted to 272,815,287 soms.

In total, the law enforcement bodies of Kyrgyzstan have transferred 1,443 billion soms to the Single Deposit Account.

The State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes has transferred 758 million soms, the Prosecutor General’s Office — 427.5 million, the Ministry of Internal Affairs — 7 million.

The Single Deposit Account was opened on July 3, 2018. It receives funds from compensation for damage caused to the state by economic and official crimes.

At least 799.3 million soms have been allocated from the Single Deposit Account for Combating Corruption for construction of 15 schools and additional buildings of educational institutions in Chui region, Bishkek and Osh in 2019.
