Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction

A new school named after Kasym Tynystanov was opened in Chyrpykty village of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov participated in the opening ceremony. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He noted that decent education and upbringing of the younger generation were one of the urgent and important issues for the state, society and parents.

«The Knowledge Day is a symbol of discovery and success. This is not just a holiday, it is a day reminding of the need for constant self-improvement, continuous improvement of knowledge in order to achieve goals,» said Zhenish Razakov.

He added that currently 2,026 schools (94.7 percent) are connected to the Internet, a list has been approved for the construction of buildings of 157 educational institutions (111 schools, 10 additional new buildings, 24 kindergartens, 11 gyms).

«The Cabinet will increase teachers’ salaries by 30 percent from October 2019. We will continue to make efforts to improve the education sector,» said the Vice Prime Minister.

Zhenish Razakov handed the management of the educational institution a certificate for purchase of computer equipment on behalf of the Government.

Construction work at the secondary school in Chyrpykty village began in 2008, but was suspended due to lack of financing.

Construction was resumed in 2017. At least 63 million soms have been allocated from the republican budget. The educational institution is designed for 324 students.