09:57
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Omurbek Babanov - witness in eight criminal cases

Ex-MP Omurbek Babanov was interrogated by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan on August 30.

He stated that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement and could not say within which case he was questioned.

The former deputy said that he was a witness in eight criminal cases — four of them are being investigated by the SCNS and four more — by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes.

«I hope that all this will end soon. Honestly, there is nothing pleasant about this. I want this to end soon,» said Omurbek Babanov.

He added that the investigators correctly treated him during interrogation.

Omurbek Babanov arrived in Bishkek on August 9. Before his return, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan recalled that Omurbek Babanov was a defendant in two criminal cases — on the fact of his speech in Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh city, where he said unreasonable, provocative in meaning words, and preparations for a violent seizure of power and riots.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Omurbek Babanov advises Tekebayev to relax and take care of his family
Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases
Omurbek Babanov fined 5,500 soms
Omurbek Babanov states he does not intend to hide behind supporters
Omurbek Babanov comes to SCNS for interrogation
Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Omurbek Babanov promises to come to all interrogations
Omurbek Babanov interrogated for 5 hours
Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation
Omurbek Babanov arrives in Bishkek
Popular
PM reproaches authorized representatives with isolation from population PM reproaches authorized representatives with isolation from population
Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day Border guards switch to heavy security due to Independence Day
New park opened in Bishkek New park opened in Bishkek
Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases