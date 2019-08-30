Vice Mayor of Osh fined 17,500 soms for drunk driving

Vice Mayor of Osh city Zhasur Azimov was stopped by employees of the Main Traffic Safety Department for drunk driving last weekend. The video appeared on social networks the day before.

The official was stopped by the traffic police on August 24. Azimov admitted that he drove his car being drunk. He explained that he wanted to show guests from Uzbekistan the square of ​​the southern capital and the monument to Lenin.

The vice mayor showed no resistance; he was taken for medical examination, which confirmed that he was drunk.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of Osh city said today that the official was fined 17,500 soms. He must pay the fine within a month.

Press service of the City Administration of Osh said that official proceedings would be conducted. Zhasur Azimov was appointed to the post in October 2018.