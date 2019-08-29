Roza Otunbayeva calls day of Tekebayev’s release historic

Ex-president of transitional period of Kyrgyzstan Roza Otunbayeva called the day when the leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov were placed under house arrest historic.

Related news Supporters meet released from custody Omurbek Tekebayev

She came to the party headquarters to greet the politicians. Omurbek Tekebayev himself said that the entire period when the socialists declared their opposition, they were subjected to repressions. Even electricians were kicked out of work. Tekebayev thanked his family, party, supporters and journalists for their support.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.