Supporters meet released from custody Omurbek Tekebayev

The Pervomaisky District Court, chaired by Ainura Satarova, placed Ata Meken party leader Omurbek Tekebayev and the ex-Minister of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov under house arrest.

Supporters greeted them with applause outside the courthouse.

Omurbek Tekebayev made a short speech. He thanked everyone for support. And he noted that cases of all political prisoners should be reviewed, including of Sadyr Japarov.

He stated that he believed in the justice of the courts.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.